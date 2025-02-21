Delhi Terminates Appointments Of Volunteers, Staff Posted By AAP Ministers

The Delhi government has terminated all co-terminus appointments made earlier in the offices of former Chief Minister and cabinet ministers.

According to the order from the Delhi Government's Service Department, the formation of a newly elected government warrants the fresh appointment of staff of all categories, as appointments automatically get terminated upon the resignation of the then-Chief Minister and Ministers.

"All the officers, officials and staff from various departments, organizations, corporations, boards, hospitals, etc. "deployed in diverted capacity" in the offices of Chief Minister and Ministers shall be deemed to have been relieved from duties with immediate effect and shall report to their respective departments, Boards, Autonomous Bodies, Corporations, Hospitals, etc. with immediate effect," the order said.

"Accordingly, the deployment and appointment of officers has to take place afresh after taking of oath and assumption of Office by the new Chief Minister," it said.

The order mentioned that regular staff of DANICS, DSS, Steno cadre will continue to work in their respective offices under the newly sworn-in, Chief Minister, Minsters till further orders.

Earlier, BJP's Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Afterwards, she chaired the first meeting of her cabinet hours later and announced two key decisions: to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme with a Rs 5 lakh top-up and table the 14 pending CAG reports in the first sitting of the Assembly.

Addressing a press conference, Rekha Gupta also announced portfolios of her council of ministers.

She also announced the tabling of CAG reports, which the AAP government had not tabled.

"In the first Cabinet meeting, we discussed and passed two agendas - to implement in Delhi the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakhs top up and tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first seating of the Assembly. We will fulfil all the commitments that we have made to the people." Rekha Gupta said.

