Delhi Temperature Settles At 44.7 Degrees, Monsoon To Arrive By June End

Monsoon is expected to arrive in the city by the end of this month.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday settled at 44.7 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said as it predicted the arrival of monsoon in the city by June end.

The Najafgarh weather station recorded the highest temperature in the city at 47.7 degrees Celsius, they said.

The Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker of the city, noted a high of 44.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal average.

Delhi's other weather stations, such as Narela recorded a high of 47.5 degrees Celsius while Aya Nagar recorded 45.9 degrees C, Ridge 46.4 degrees C and Palam 45.5 degrees C, the weather department bulletin said.

The national capital is reeling under heatwave as maximum temperature for the last 15 days has stayed above 40 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon is expected to arrive in the city by the end of this month, around June 27, the IMD said.

The capital was on "orange" alert, which stands for "be prepared" in the colour codes of the IMD.

The relative humidity on Wednesday oscillated between 18 per cent and 58 per cent, according to the IMD bulletin.

It has forecast a partly cloudy sky accompanied by strong surface winds and a heatwave at most places on Thursday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 45 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

