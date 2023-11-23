Delhi Temperature Drops To 9.2 Degrees, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Delhi has been witnessing a steep increase in AQI levels. (File)

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category on Thursday, while the maximum temperature settled at 26.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The weatherman has forecast a partially cloudy sky on Friday with shallow to moderate fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures would hover around 26 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 390.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi has been witnessing a steep increase in AQI levels after a marginal improvement on Sunday. The city recorded an AQI of 394 on Wednesday, 365 on Tuesday, 348 at 4 pm on Monday and 301 on Sunday.

The increase in AQI levels comes after the Centre on Saturday removed stringent curbs, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks in Delhi, following a drop in pollution levels due to a favourable wind speed and direction.

