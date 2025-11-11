New CCTV Footage Shows Delhi Suicide Bomber At Toll Plaza, Wearing Mask

As investigators trace the journey of the Hyundai i20 used in the Delhi bombing from Faridabad to the Red Fort area, new CCTV footage has emerged showing the car at the Badarpur toll plaza. The car was being driven by the alleged suicide bomber, Dr Umar Mohammad, whose act killed at least nine people and left over 20 injured.

#BREAKING | Delhi 10/11 Blast: NDTV accesses new footage of i20 car; suspect Umar seen wearing mask @mukeshmukeshs brings you the details#DelhiBlast pic.twitter.com/yL0jrc8z7m — NDTV (@ndtv) November 11, 2025

In the CCTV footage from 8.13 am on Monday, Mohammad can be seen wearing a mask and getting a receipt at the toll plaza, which is on the border between Haryana and Delhi.

