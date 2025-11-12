Red EcoSport SUV, Bought By Delhi Blast Accused, Found After Massive Hunt

Barely hours after a high alert was issued, the Delhi Police found the red EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast that claimed nine lives, police said.

The car, bearing number plate DL10CK0458, was found abandoned at a farmhouse at Khandavali village in Haryana. A young man, say sources, was seen sleeping in the back seat and was taken away in a vehicle by the investigating agencies.

The Delhi blast is the most significant security incident since April 22, when 26 people were killed at the tourist site of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The alert was issued after the investigation revealed that other suspects, already connected to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion, were also in possession of another red-coloured car, sources told NDTV.

All Delhi police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints were alerted to be on the lookout for the red EcoSport car.

At least five teams of Delhi Police were deployed to locate the vehicle, while neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police were also alerted to maintain heightened vigilance and assist in the search.

The sources further said the red Ford EcoSport is registered in the name of Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast case. Dr Umar, who was part of an extensive terror module and was working at the Al-Falah Medical College in Haryana's Faridabad, was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening.

While distancing itself from the terror-linked doctors, the University, in a statement, underscored that it is a responsible institution and stands in solidarity with the nation.

"We want to make it loud and clear that as a responsible institution, we stand in solidarity with the nation and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the unity, peace, and security of our country," University said.

"Moreover, the University is extending its full cooperation to the concerned investigating authorities to enable them to arrive at a logical, fair, and conclusive determination in the matter pertaining to national security," it said.

The statement said the Al-Falah Group is managing various institutions since 1997. It became autonomous in the year 2009 and became a University in 2014.

The suspect car's registration details have been circulated to all border units.

The vehicle, the sources said, is suspected to have been used by Umar for reconnaissance activities.

The car was bought on a fake address, the source added.

Dr Umar Nabi had given the address of a house in North-East Delhi for the car purchase, said the source, adding that the police conducted a late-night raid on that address.