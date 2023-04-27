Delhi School Takeover Is Latest AAP vs Lt Governor Flashpoint. Here's Why

The AAP dispensation had decided to take over the school in December last year. (File)

The Delhi government alleged on Thursday that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has not cleared the file for takeover of Modern International School in Dwarka and accused him of acting like a "roadblock" in the procedure.

The school breached provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act and the Delhi School Education Act and Rules by not admitting students belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS), not providing free uniform-stationery to beneficiary students, wrongly terminating teachers, and making fake/dummy registrations in Class XI, according to an official statement.

The AAP dispensation had decided to take over the school in December last year and sent the proposal for the lieutenant governor's approval.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had pointed out that the subject of education is not under the LG's purview and he can only forward it to the President or approve it.

"However, the LG sat on the file till January 2023 and obstructed the takeover of the school by illegally placing his observations, without his jurisdiction on matters of education," the statement alleged.

The chief minister forwarded a fresh proposal for the lieutenant governor's nod in February but the LG "again sat on the file till April 2023 and again obstructed the takeover of the school by placing illegal observations, without his jurisdiction".

Education Minister Atishi had submitted another proposal after the LG's observations, again calling for the takeover of the school.

The proposal has been resent to the LG by Mr Kejriwal, highlighting the delays on his part. Education of several children is being hampered and it has been over four-and-a-half months since the matter was first sent to the LG, the Chief Minister had noted while forwarding the proposal.

The Delhi government had also appealed to the lieutenant governor to take swift action and provide necessary approval for the takeover of the school, which is in the best interest of the students.

The chief minister has noted that the Delhi government has taken a final decision to take over the school and the matter is being placed before the lieutenant governor to record his views under Rule 47 A of the Transaction of Business of the GNCTD (Amendment) Rules, 2021, whether he wishes to differ from the government and refer the matter to the president, according to the statement.

"It is more than four and a half months now, and the education of several children is being hampered. Therefore, it is humbly requested that lieutenant governor may record his final views whether he would like to refer this matter to the president," added Arvind Kejriwal.

The decision of taking over the school was taken following several show-cause notices to it.

After examining all the facts and the replies submitted by the administration of Modern International School, Dwarka, the government concluded that it is apparent that the reply submitted by the school is not appropriate and no proper justification or documents or clarification regarding breach of terms and conditions of recognition and directions of the Directorate of Education were submitted.

Earlier, there was a prolonged standoff between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the LG over foreign training for government school teachers.

