Schools, Colleges Reopen In Delhi, 4 Other States As Covid Cases Drop

Students arrive to attend classes at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Delhi Cantonment

Schools in Delhi and four other states reopened from Monday after a surge in Covid cases had led to their closure in December.

Physical classes for classes 9 to 12 resumed today in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha and Bihar.

In Delhi, classes for Nursery to standard 8 will resume on February 14.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that online classes for students would also continue in the national capital.

Schools for std 9th to 12th reopen in Delhi from today; students arrive to attend classes. Visuals from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Delhi Cantt.

The Centre had last week said that districts with a positivity rate lower than 5 per cent could reopen schools, but the decision would rest with the state governments.

Noting that the pandemic situation has improved and there has been a consistent decline in new COVID-19 cases, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul had said "we have more confidence now to go in the direction of reopening schools".

Schools in Delhi were briefly reopened before being closed again on December 28 last year in view of the third wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate declining to 2.4 per cent.