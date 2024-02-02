Delhi School Gets Bomb Threat Call, Nothing Found So Far

New Delhi:
A search operation has begun, police said, adding that nothing suspicious has been found yet.
Delhi Police have registered a case and have begun investigation after the Delhi Police School in R K Puram in the national capital received a call warning of a bomb in the institute's premises.
All students were evacuated from the school premises as a precautionary measure, police said.
In May last year, the Delhi Public School, Mathura Road had received a bomb threat on email. Police declared the email threat to be a hoax after finding nothing suspicious following searches. Later it was found that the e-mail was sent from the email id of a student, police said.
A similar email sent in April last year to the Indian School in Sadiq Nagar of the national capital also turned out to be a hoax.
More details awaited.
