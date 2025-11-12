Delhi Red Fort Car Blast Survivor Shares Near Miss Experience: 'I Was 300 Metres Away'

A Delhi resident had a narrow escape during the Monday (Nov 10) car bomb blast near the Red Fort that left nine dead and 20 injured. The individual shared their harrowing experience in a now-viral Reddit post, titled "Thanking God I'm alive," revealing they were only 300-400 metres away when the explosion occurred.

The user shared a picture of their bandaged leg, stating that the situation could have turned out differently had they been a closer to the historical monument.

"I was 300-400 meters away when the blast happened went to an event at Red Fort. Heard the explosion, ran without thinking, got injured when I took a leap in the chaos. Don't even know if it's a sprain or fracture yet," the user wrote in the r/delhi subreddit.

The Delhi resident said ever since the incident, they have been thinking about how things could have turned out differently. "Life is so unpredictable. You never know what's going to happen in the next moment. Thanking God I'm alive. Please stay safe Delhi. Hug your loved ones. RIP to those we lost today," they added.

As the post went viral, social media users empathised with the individual, with a few advising them to seek a psychiatrist's help to work through the trauma.

"A man has two lives, and the second begins when he realises he has just one. Take care buddy," said one user while another added: "Be brave. As a doctor, I suggest you see a psychiatrist/psychologist to help you deal with this experience. Power to you."

A third commented: "That is tragic and I am so sorry. Glad that you are fine. Please take care. May higher powers continue to be with you and your loved ones."

A fourth said: "Happy for you OP. Life's truly a great gift to embrace. Stay safe and don't think about the incident much."

Red Fort Blast

An initial assessment of the blast site indicated the suspects may have panicked and made a mistake while carrying the explosives, top intelligence sources told NDTV.

The raids on terror suspects across the country for the most part of the day on Monday, and the recovery of 2,900 kg of chemical used in bomb-making in Haryana's Faridabad, may have triggered a panic situation for the suspects and compelled them to relocate.