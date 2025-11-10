Delhi Red Fort Blast Kills 13: These Are Next Steps For Investigation

The dust yet to settle on the blast near Delhi's Red Fort, the investigators are already focussing on the next steps -- determine the nature of the explosive and cast a wide net to zero in on the attackers.

The massive blast inside a Hyundai I20 car near the Red Fort metro station had left 13 people dead and 24 injured. A huge area bore the impact -- with mangled bodies and vehicles strewn all over.

Sources said apart from forensic tests of the explosives, the police will look at CCTV footage from across the area, call records from mobile towers, question eye witnesses, and check all alerts from intelligence agencies.

The blast comes months after Operation Sindoor -- India's retaliation to the terror attack on innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. While the government is yet to clarify if this is a terror attack, the nature of the next steps outlines makes it clear that the authorities are not taking any chances.

Other metros including Mumbai have also been put on high alert.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered a coordinated multiple agency investigation in the case. The agencies involved include the National Investigation Agency, National Security Guard, Forensic Science Laboratory, and the Delhi Police. The paramilitary forces have also been called in.

All the concerned agencies have been asked to "conduct a thorough probe into the cause and nature of the explosion and to submit a detailed report at the earliest," officials said.

The police have said the explosion happened in a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort traffic signal at 6.52 pm. Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha told reporters that there were people inside the i-20 car.

Mr Shah is visiting the Lok Narayan Jai Prakash hospital where the injured have been taken. He is likely to visit the spot, which is located nearby, later.