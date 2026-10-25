Delhi Records Month's Lowest Minimum Temperature At 17 Degrees Celsius

Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the month so far at 17 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 0.2 notch below the season's average, after a rainy night brought down temperatures across the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature settled at 31.1 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notches below the season's average.

Delhi's air quality improved slightly after the overnight rainfall, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 153 in the moderate category, according to the Sameer app.

The AQI had stood at 167 at 9 am. Of the 54 monitoring stations, 11 recorded poor air quality, with the highest reading of 245 at IIT Delhi, followed by 233 at Alipur.

The IMD's air quality forecast said Delhi's AQI was likely to remain in the moderate category on Sunday but deteriorate to the poor category from Monday to Wednesday.

Among the other weather stations, the minimum temperature was 16.7 degrees Celsius at Palam, 16.4 degrees at Lodhi Road, 16.2 degrees at the Ridge and 17.2 degrees at Ayanagar. The Ridge recorded the lowest minimum temperature among the five stations.

The maximum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius at Palam, 31 degrees at Lodhi Road, 31.4 degrees at the Ridge and 30.8 degrees at Ayanagar. The Ridge recorded the highest maximum temperature among the stations.

Delhi received 4.4 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, taking the month's cumulative rainfall to 62.3 mm.

Relative humidity was recorded at 61 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The minimum temperature had also dropped to 17 degrees Celsius on October 24 last year, while it was 16.9 degrees Celsius on October 25, 2025.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies on Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 32 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)