At 17.1 Degrees Celsius, Delhi Records Chilliest Night So Far In October

Delhi-NCR recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the month so far on Monday, with the mercury at the Safdarjung Weather Station dropping to 17.1 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average. The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital and other northern Indian states are experiencing a mild chill during the morning, evening and night hours as the weather begins to change with the onset of the second half of October. Residents have started switching off air conditioners and coolers in their homes as temperatures gradually decline. Meanwhile, several hilly states have reported rain and snowfall, while parts of southern India are witnessing heavy rainfall.

According to the IMD's forecast, Delhi is likely to experience clear weather on Dussehra, with no rain expected to disrupt celebrations. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 18 degrees Celsius.

The sky is likely to remain clear in the national capital until October 23, after which partly cloudy conditions may prevail on October 24 and 25.

Weather conditions across the country have begun to show considerable variation. While northern states are experiencing cooler mornings and evenings, several southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, are witnessing heavy rainfall. Rainfall activity is also expected to intensify in parts of southern India, with a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea contributing to increased weather activity.

Meanwhile, concerns over air pollution in Delhi are likely to grow in the coming days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 139 at 4 p.m. on Monday, placing it in the moderate category.

Of the 58 air quality monitoring stations that reported data, two recorded pollution levels in the poor category, while six registered satisfactory air quality. The remaining stations reported moderate air quality. Pusa recorded the highest AQI at 281, indicating poor air quality.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi's air quality is expected to remain in the moderate category on Tuesday before deteriorating to the poor category on October 21 and 22. The forecast for the following six days also indicates the possibility of poor air quality.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions could hinder the dispersion of pollutants, potentially worsening pollution levels across the national capital. Pollutants tend to accumulate when the ventilation index falls below 6,000 square metres per second, and the average wind speed remains below 10 kilometres per hour.

Amid concerns over deteriorating air quality, incidents of stubble burning have also been reported in several states. According to satellite data from the CREAMS laboratory of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, 98 incidents of stubble burning were recorded across six states on October 19.

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of incidents at 27, followed by Punjab with 25 and Rajasthan with 24. Uttarakhand recorded 18 incidents, while Madhya Pradesh reported four. No incidents of stubble burning were recorded in Haryana and Delhi on Monday.

The cumulative number of stubble-burning incidents recorded between September 15 and October 19 stood at 1,171. Madhya Pradesh accounted for 370 incidents, closely followed by Punjab with 368. Rajasthan reported 197 incidents, Uttar Pradesh 175 and Uttarakhand 51. Haryana recorded nine incidents, while Delhi reported one during the period.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as good, 51 and 100 as satisfactory, 101 and 200 as moderate, 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and 401 and 500 as severe.

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