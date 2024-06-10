Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 43.4 Degrees: Weather Office

Delhi will be on 'orange' alert

Delhi experienced a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius, 3.5 notches above the season's average, the weather department said on Monday.

Narela was the hottest at 46.6 degrees Celsius followed by Najafgarh at 46.3 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar at 44.7 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 43.8 degrees Celsius and Palam at 44.1 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity oscillated between 37 per cent and 20 per cent during the day.

The weather office predicted mainly clear skies with heatwave conditions accompanied by gusty winds at speeds ranging from 25 to 35 km per hour during the day on Tuesday.

Delhi will be on 'orange' alert, it said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 44 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively, the department said.

