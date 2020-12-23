Delhi Records 871 Coronavirus Cases, Lowest Death Figures In 3 Months

Delhi reported less than 1000 fresh cases of coronavirus for the third straight day today, 871. The number of deaths over the last 24 hours -- 18 -- is the lowest in the last three months. The last time the 24-hour tally of deaths was this low was on September 8, when 19 deaths were reported.

The daily positivity rate has dropped to .99 per cent – lower than the national rate of 1.5 per cent.

"There has been a significant decrease in the cases and deaths due to Corona, in Delhi. This is quite reassuring," tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"This is the result of the hard work of all the people of Delhi. Congratulations to all Delhiites. But don't be lax, precautions should be continue," a rough translation of his Hindi tweet read.