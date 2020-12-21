Delhi Records 803 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Infections Below 10,000-Mark

Delhi's cumulative COVID-19 count stands at 6,17,808, authorities said. (File)

Delhi recorded 803 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest since August 17, even as the number of active cases dropped below the 10,000-mark.

Twenty-seven deaths increased the count to 10,304. The positivity rate stood at 1.29 per cent.

This is the seventh consecutive day when the positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent. It stood at 1.3 per cent on Sunday and Saturday, 1.6 per cent on Friday and 1.51 per cent on Thursday.

The tally of active cases on Monday dropped to 9,255 cases, the first time since August 4 when the number stood at 9,897, according to the Delhi government's latest health bulletin.

These new cases came out 62,440 tests conducted the previous day, including 34,288 RT-PCR tests and 28,152 rapid antigen tests, according to the Delhi health department.

On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 new cases.

On December 15 and 16, the positivity rate were 1.9 per cent and 1.96 per cent, respectively.

The positivity rate from December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent, respectively.

However, on December 8, it had risen again to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10.

It had risen to 3.33 per cent again on December 11 and fell again to 2.64 per cent on December 12. It rose marginally again to 2.74 on December 13, and fell again to 2.15 per cent on December 14.

