Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR; Brings Respite From Heat

Delhi Rains: The weather office predicts the moderate rain for 6 days in Delhi. (Representational)

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rains in the early hours of Thursday.

The downpour resulted in bringing down the temperatures giving respite to people from the summer heat.

#WATCH Rain lashes parts of Delhi, calming down the temperatures giving respite to people





On Wednesday later night, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had informed that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of North Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi (Bawana, Mundaka), Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana).

The gusty winds were expected at a speed of 30-40 Kilometre per hour, IMD added.

On June 7, an 'orange alert' was issued for Delhi and other nearby areas concerning a severe heatwave with the temperature varying between 44 to 47 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

