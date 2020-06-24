Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi, Monsoon Expected In Next 2 Days, Says IMD

Heavy rain lashes parts off Delhi today

Rain lashes parts of the Delhi this morning. The weather office has said the city will see a cloudy day with moderate rainfall. In its forecast, the India Meteorological Department, on Tuesday said monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi in the next 2 days.

Weather experts believe, the early arrival of the monsoon in Delhi can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation, which moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and June 20.

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Akbar Road. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for today. pic.twitter.com/Kjc9T1jzqT — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

Rain and thundershowers are also expected during the day in Uttar Pradesh. Budaun, Sambhal, Aligarh, Bulandsahar, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur, Hapur, Amroha, Meerut and a few others districts are likely to get heavy rain the weather office in Lucknow said.

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall activity with isolated hvy to very hvy falls very likely over Uttarakhand , UP during next 4-5 days. Isolated hvy to very hvy rainfall likely over remaining parts of Western Himalayan Region & plains of northwest India during 24th-25th June. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 23, 2020

Temperatures are a few notches below the normal at this time of the year in northern India, bringing respite from sweltering heat.

"Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon into the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, entire western Himalayan region, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, most parts of Punjab and some parts of Rajasthan during the next 48 hours," the India Meteorological Department told news agency PTI.

The Southwest monsoon has been fairly active over large parts of India. The met department, in its long-range forecast, said monsoon will be normal with an average of 96 per cent to 104 per cent rainfall this year.