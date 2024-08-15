Delhi Prisons Announces Remission For 1160 Convicts On Independence Day

A total of 1,160 eligible convicts were granted remission ranging from 15 to 25 days (Representational)

On 78th Independence Day, Director General of Delhi Prisons Satish Golcha announced the grant of remission to more than 1,160 convicts.

In addition, he revealed the prisons have installed 1,248 additional face recognition system-fitted CCTV cameras to enhance the safety of inmates in the prisons.

According to a statement from Delhi Prisons, Tihar, Satish Golcha announced the special remission for convicts on Thursday after hoisting the tricolour on the premises.

A total of 1,160 eligible convicts were granted remission ranging from 15 to 25 days based on their conduct during their time in prison, it said.

Addressing the staff, Satish Golcha said the new criminal laws have been implemented in all the jails of Delhi Prisons and work is at an advanced stage regarding the online production of inmates before courts.

Additionally, the Prison Department is reinforcing its focus on the theme of 'Correctional Philosophy' by emphasising education and skill development programmes for inmates, he said.

He said the department is collaborating with Max Healthcare Facilities, Primero, Union Ministry of Tourism, IOCL, FICCI and Art of Living to provide vocational training and further enhance rehabilitation programmes at Delhi Prisons.

Health and well-being were also a focus of the jail administration.

Screening tests for HIV, Hepatitis B, and syphilis were conducted for 10,573 prisoners. Additionally, a special cervical cancer screening camp was organised in collaboration with AIIMS at jail number six, Satish Golcha said.

Satish Golcha said a proposal for the creation of 3,200 new posts in Delhi Prisons is at an advanced stage of consideration.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)