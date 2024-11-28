Delhi Power Demand Expected To Break Record This Winter: Discom

The demand in winter months is expected to follow the record-breaking summer trend. (Representational)

The peak power demand of the national capital in the upcoming winter season is expected to the break previous record of 6,300 MW, discom officials said on Thursday.

The BSES discoms -- BRPL and BYPL -- are adopting strategic power planning to meet rising peak demand. Up to 53 per cent of the maximum winter power demand, over 3,900 MW, in BSES area will be met by green power, said a spokesperson of the company.

The discoms are expecting the demand in winter months to follow the record-breaking summer trend. During summer this year, Delhi recorded an unprecedented peak power demand of 8,656 MW.

Forecasts from State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi, indicate that the city's peak power demand this winter could surpass 6,300 MW, setting a new seasonal high.

Last winter, the peak hit 5,816 MW, marking the highest level recorded in the national capital. Within the BRPL and BYPL areas, winter peaks hit 2,529 MW and 1,210 MW, respectively, previously, while this year, the figure is projected to exceed 2,600 MW for BRPL and 1,240 MW for BYPL, said the company spokesperson.

To deliver reliable power year-round, the BSES discoms are focusing on strategic planning, precise demand forecasting, and maintaining a robust distribution network. These measures are set to ensure consistent power availability for more than 50 lakh consumers covering two crore residents in the south, west, east and central Delhi during the coming winter months, he added.

A spokesperson of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) said the discom is expecting the peak demand to breach 1,840-MW mark in its distribution area of north and north west Delhi.

"We are fully prepared to ensure warm and safe winters for our consumers. We have made sufficient arrangements, including long-term power tie-ups, to meet the demand and have ensured reliability of our equipment at these low temperatures and foggy conditions," she said.

Additionally, the discom has already strengthened its power network by conducting preventive and condition-based maintenance of the critical electrical installations, she added.

