India Bets Big On Atomic Energy To Power Carbon-Free Future

India is making an audacious bet on nuclear power as the cornerstone of its clean energy strategy, aiming to tackle climate change while meeting the surging electricity demands of a growing economy. With a government mandate to ramp up nuclear capacity to 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2047, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is at the forefront of this transformation.

The government has opened the highly closed and secretive atomic energy sector for investment by the private sector, asserts Union Science and Technology minister Dr Jitendra Singh. As big industrial players look to set up captive atomic power plants, India is all set to introduce amendments to the archaic atomic energy laws to make it friendly for private investors. Singh says, "Before 2014, the total budget of the Department of Atomic Energy stood at Rs 13,879 crore. In 2025, it has expanded to Rs 37,483 crore, marking a 170 per cent increase." This underscores the government's focus on nuclear energy growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in his Independence Day speech that "reform is a continuous process". "We have brought huge reforms to the field of nuclear energy. We have opened the doors for the private sector in nuclear energy. We want to combine our strengths,' he had said.

Currently, India operates 25 nuclear reactors with a combined installed capacity of 8,880 megawatts (MW). "We have a fleet of 25 reactors and 17 more are under different stages of construction," said Bhuwan Chandra Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director of NPCIL, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV. "Every year, we are going to commission at least one reactor."

The roadmap is ambitious: increase capacity to 22,000 MW by 2032, and then scale up to 100 GW by 2047, in line with India's vision of becoming Viksit Bharat (developed nation) and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. NPCIL plans to contribute at least 50 per cent of this target, with the rest expected from private players and imported reactors.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the creation of a new 'Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat' and pushed for amending laws that are limiting this growth. Sitharaman said that the development of at least 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047 is essential for energy transition efforts. "For an active partnership with the private sector towards this goal, amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act will be taken up," she said.

Sitharaman also said that a 'Nuclear Energy Mission for research & development of Small Modular Reactors (SMR)' with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore will be set up. At least five indigenously developed SMRs will be operationalised by 2033.

Fleet Mode Expansion Of Large Reactors

NPCIL is moving into "fleet mode" construction to accelerate deployment. "We have plans for multiple fleets of 10 reactors of 700 MW each," Pathak explained. Sites have been identified at Madhya Pradesh's Kaiga, Kakrapar, Narora, and Bhimpur. "We already have approvals for the first fleet and are preparing detailed project reports for the second fleet," he added.

The company's specialisation lies in Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs), which have evolved from 220 MW to 540 MW and now 700 MW. "There were initial teething problems with the 700 MW units, but we have overcome them," Pathak assured. "Three reactors of 700 MW are operating very well now."

Imported Reactors And Global Partnerships

While indigenous technology remains the backbone, imported reactors will play a critical role in meeting the 100 GW target. "Two Russian reactors are already operating at Kudankulam, and four more are under construction," Pathak said. Discussions with France's EDF for Maharashtra's Jaitapur and Westinghouse (US) for another site at Andhra Pradesh's Kovvada are ongoing. "To achieve the kind of target we have set, we need large-size reactors, and imported reactors will fill that gap," he emphasised.

Fuel Security And Cost Advantage

Fuel supply is often cited as a bottleneck for nuclear expansion, especially for India which is woefully short of uranium ore, but Pathak dismissed immediate concerns. "I don't have any doubt about fuel supply for the next 22,000 to 25,000 MW," he said. While acknowledging rising uranium prices and India's domestic shortfall, he noted, "We may have to venture into acquiring mines abroad, but it should not be a problem."

NPCIL also claims a cost advantage. "Our latest completed reactor costs Rs 16 crore per MW, making it the cheapest in the world," Pathak asserted. Construction timelines have improved, with several reactors completed in under five years, barring delays caused by post-Fukushima safety reviews.

Small Modular Reactors: The Next Frontier

India is also investing in Bharat Small Reactor (BSR) and Bharat Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technologies. "BSR is a 220 MW PHWR with design changes to reduce land requirements," Pathak explained. The exclusion zone will shrink from 1.6 km to less than 1 km by adopting steel liners and hermetically sealed penetrations.

The SMR program, developed jointly by BARC and NPCIL, aims to offer flexible capacities from 50 MW to 1,400 MW. "Design is at an advanced stage, and we expect construction to start in 2-3 years," Pathak stated.

Private Sector Entry And Policy Changes

The government is considering amendments to allow a 51 per cent private stake and revise the liability regime, paving the way for private participation. NPCIL has already formed a joint venture with NTPC, and signed MoUs with other PSUs. "We welcome this step wholeheartedly," Pathak said. "One company alone cannot mobilise the resources needed for this scale."

Safety And Public Confidence

Safety remains paramount. "Our 700 MW PHWR is the safest reactor in the world," Pathak declared. "We have incorporated every lesson from Fukushima, and our safety record since 1969 is impeccable." NPCIL boasts a record of running a reactor for 961 days without interruption and has upgraded older units to meet modern standards.

The Big Picture

India's energy demand is projected to triple by 2047, requiring a massive increase in electricity generation. "To become a developed nation and address climate change, we need base-load clean energy," Pathak said. "Nuclear is going to play a major role."

With nuclear power saving 40 million tons of carbon dioxide annually and lifetime carbon emissions comparable to wind energy, the case for atomic energy is compelling. "We are fully confident," Pathak concluded. "NPCIL is geared up to deliver and go beyond the targets set." Pathak asserts NPCIL will handhold the private sector for a bright nuclear future.