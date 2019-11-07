Air Quality In Delhi Continues To Be 'Poor' Despite Light Rain

Delhi air quality: Center-run SAFAR has advised people to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

Light rain in Delhi had no effect on the rising pollution level in the national capital as the air quality continues to be in the "poor" category, docking at 290, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The organisation, in its advisory, said the pollution is not improving due to the biomass fire counts observed on November 6 which were as high as 3,534. It also said the wind direction is not favourable for any intrusion from plumes of stubble-fire.

"Western disturbances are the main reason behind the change in weather in Delhi and neighbouring areas. Light showers in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir are attributed to the remnants of Cyclone Maha. The cyclone has weakened already, only remnants are left," said Kuldeep Srivastava, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

"Drastic improvement in air quality will only be observed in case of heavy rains. Light showers and drizzle won't better the air quality much," he added.

Today, the minimum and maximum temperature of Delhi is hovering around 18 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius with the humidity at 51 per cent.

The Center-run SAFAR has advised people to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

"Take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it said in an advisory.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.