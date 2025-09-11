Delhi Police Unveils Official Emblem Of Its K-9 Dog Squad

The Delhi Police on Thursday unveiled the official emblem of its elite Dog Squad (K-9 Unit), a specialised wing assisting in crime detection, narcotics recovery and explosive identification across the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

The emblem was unveiled by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha at a ceremonial event held at the police headquarters in the presence of senior officers.

The K-9 Unit was established in 1967 and functions under the Crime Branch. It is deployed in a range of critical policing functions, from detecting explosives and narcotics to assisting in investigations by tracking suspects through scent evidence, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said.

According to the officer, tracker dogs are used to trace stolen property and identify suspects at crime scenes, while explosive detection dogs are tasked with anti-sabotage checks during high-profile events, VIP and VVIP movements, and at public venues. Narcotics detection dogs help identify drugs concealed in residences, vehicles, luggage or on individuals.

"The unit operates from 10 key locations across the city, including Model Town, Chanakyapuri, Kalyanpuri, Daryaganj, Sabzi Mandi, Maurya Enclave, RK Puram Sector-12, Dwarka Sector-16A, Janakpuri and Pushp Vihar. The dogs are regularly deployed for patrols and anti-sabotage checks at markets, malls, transport hubs and other strategic installations," the Special CP said.

Their services are considered vital during high-security occasions such as Independence Day, Republic Day and visits of national and international dignitaries to places like Rashtrapati Bhavan, Supreme Court, Vigyan Bhawan and Hyderabad House.

"The dogs and their handlers undergo rigorous training with premier institutions such as the National Security Guard, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and the Delhi Police Academy to sharpen their skills in explosive and contraband detection," he added.

Officials said the new emblem will be displayed on the uniforms, jackets and gear of K-9 Unit personnel, marking the unit's elite status and dedicated service to the capital.

"The unveiling of the emblem is a recognition of the critical role played by the K-9 Unit in ensuring public safety in Delhi," he said.

