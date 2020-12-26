Delhi Police To Get Covid Vaccine Soon, Personnel To Get Info On SMS

Coronavirus: Delhi Police said it will send details of COVID-19 vaccination to its staff by SMS

Delhi Police will start vaccinating its personnel against COVID-19 soon and details will be sent to them by SMS, the police said in an order to all district heads of the force today.

"Vaccination for COVID-19 of Delhi Police personnel will start soon. The date, time and place of vaccination for each police personnel will be intimated to him/her on their mobile number by SMS," senior police officer Muktesh Chander, who is also the nodal officer for COVID-19 action plan, said in the order.

"Therefore, it is important that the mobile number of all police personnel is entered and updated in the PIS system on IntraDP system. All district and unit heads should get this exercise completed by January 3, 2021 positively so that no one is left out from the vaccination programme. A list of personnel whose mobile numbers are not available in PIS system will be intimated by DCP/IT through e-mail to all concerned," Mr Chander said.

The announcement by Delhi Police for its personnel also brings clarity on how other people would be likely contacted for COVID-19 vaccination. Delhi Police personnel, apart from healthcare workers, are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection as they have to be deployed in public places round the clock.

Thousands of police staff have tested positive since the pandemic reached the national capital, and there have been several fatalities to COVID-19 in the force.