Delhi Police Team In Plain Clothes Mistaken For 'Child Lifters' In Bareilly

UP Police checked the identity cards of the vising Delhi Police team. (File)

Mistaken for "child lifters", a visiting Delhi Police team in plain clothes escaped mob fury in Bareilly after the local police came to their rescue, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when the team from Delhi's Welcome police station reached Bhura village in Bhojipura area in connection with a dowry case probe, they said.

"The Delhi Police team was in plain clothes due to which some confusion might have arisen," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Bareilly Range, Rajesh Pandey, said.

The villagers mistook the Delhi Police personnel as "child lifters" and surrounded their vehicles, the police said.

After receiving information about the situation, local police reached the spot in time. The local police checked the identity cards of the visiting team and diffused the situation, they said.

