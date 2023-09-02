Delhi Police Releases Guidelines On How To Reach Airport During G20 Summit

G20 Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10.

In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, the Delhi Police has put in a few restrictions to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the national capital. However, despite sharing the traffic advisory on social media handles, the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) has still been receiving a lot of queries from the public about its traffic management plan for the summit being held from September 8 to 10.

Now, in reference to this, the Delhi Traffic Police has shared guidelines for routes to be taken by flyers planning to head to Delhi airport during the G20 Summit. "What if, I have a flight on 08/09/10th September, 2023, and I have to reach IGI Airport during G20 Summit? Don't worry! Just follow the instructions in this video," the DTP wrote on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).

Watch the video below:

"My dear friend no need to worry, you can use the Metro services to go Airport from your nearest Metro Station," the officials informed in the clip. One can visit the official Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) website to check the exact Metro navigation for Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

"You can go anywhere in the Capital City by using Metro Service," the text on the clip read.

Also Read | Will Delhi Be Under Lockdown For G20 Summit? What Delhi Police Said

One can also use suggested road routes for the airport mentioned in the previously released traffic advisory. "Passengers should note that road journey towards IGI Airport will be affected from 0000 hours on the intervening night of 07 & 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023," it read.

Notably, the G20 Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on September 9 and 10, 2023. However, the delegates will also visit Rajghat, NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa during the summit. Therefore, there may be certain traffic regulations in the area of in and around New Delhi from 07.09.2023 to 11.09.2023, the Delhi police said.