Delhi Police Head Constable Among 3 Arrested For Alleged Cow Smuggling

The arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody. (Representational)

A Delhi Police head constable was among three people arrested in Nuh in Haryana for their alleged involvement in cow smuggling, police said on Saturday.

Two cows and a four-wheeler were recovered from their possession. All three were produced in a city court which sent them to judicial custody, the police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Mitraon in Delhi; Yogesh Kumar Meena, a native of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan; and Aamir, a resident of Cheela village in Nuh district.

Yogesh Kumar Meena is a head constable of Delhi Police posted at Mohan Garden police station in Dwarka, the police said.

Based on a tip-off, the police put up a barricade Wednesday night and stopped a vehicle near Bhajlaka village in Tauru.

On seeing police personnel, the accused tried to escape leaving their vehicle in which two cows were kept tied.

Soon after, the police arrested the three.

An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 at Sadar Tauru police station.

"The arrested accused were produced in a city court which sent them to judicial custody. Further probe is underway," Sadar Tauru police station SHO Arvind Kumar said.

