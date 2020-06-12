Delhi Police Attacked By Aides Of 2 Arrested For Loot, Assault: Cops

Efforts are on to arrest those who attacked the police post, police said.

A policeman was injured after associates of a man and his two brothers, who were arrested on charges of looting and assault, threw stones and fired on a police post's personnel in north Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

Sadkeen, Ashkeen and Shahrukh were taken into custody by cops at the Inderlok Police Post for allegedly looting and assaulting bakery owner Akhlaq on Wednesday after he denied them free food, they said.

A case has been registered in connection with the attack on the police post, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bharadwaj said, adding that Sadkeen and his brothers have been arrested.

Police are trying to catch those who attacked the police post, she said.

Akhlaq had rented a commercial space in Inderlok from Sadkeen's mother for his bakery, the officials said.

The incident took place at 10 pm on Wednesday, following which Akhlaq filed a police complaint at the Inderlok post, saying that a fight had broken out after he denied them bakery products for free, police said.

The complainant also alleged that Sadkeen and his brothers looted his bakery and beat him up, they said.

According to the police, Sadkeen and his brothers were brought to the police post for questioning. They got aggressive and fought with police personnel, they said.

Minutes after they were detained, their associates came to the Inderlok post with batons and began throwing stones at police personnel, the officials said.

One among the accused's associates, identified as Naved, fired on the police personnel, and in self defence Sub-Inspector Pankaj fired two rounds in the air, they said.

A policeman suffered injuries to his head during stone pelting. He was taken to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, the officials said.

CCTV camera footage showed Sadkeen's and his brother's associates entering the police post. They entered into a fight with police personnel while attacking with batons. Police were seen trying to control the situation, they said.