Delhi Police Arrests Man From Rajasthan For Duping Women On Matrimonial Sites

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a captain in the Indian Army and cheating women on the pretext of marrying them, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Bipin Kumar Jha, a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar, they said.

The case came to light on July 27 after a 24-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the police. The woman, an HR manager in a private company, said Jha approached her on a matrimonial site where he presented himself as a captain in the Indian Army.

They started talking on the phone and became good friends. He told the victim that he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir and had to travel to Bihar for the treatment of his father and sought financial help from her, the police said.

The woman transferred about Rs 2 lakh to him in instalments. Later, when she asked Jha to return the money, he started avoiding her and even threatened her with dire consequences, they said.

During the investigation, it was found that the money was transferred to the account of one Fajal Khan Kathat, a resident of Pali in Rajasthan, a senior police officer said.

Fajal, who was arrested on September 17, revealed that he shared his account details with Jha to receive the money on a commission basis, the officer said.

Jha was also frequently changing his location and switched off his mobile phone most of the time.

A woman sub-inspector, the investigating officer in the case, created a profile on the matrimonial site and contacted Jha. When she engaged him over phone, the police tracked his location to Jaipur and nabbed him from a restaurant on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

During interrogation, Jha revealed that his father was a retired Army personnel. He also said that he used to sift through the names of women on matrimonial websites and contacted them on the pretext of marriage. If the women showed interest, he talked to them and developed a relationship.

He then demanded money from them before disappearing, Sain said.

The police said Jha worked for Fajal in Pali. He enticed Fajal to use his account for receiving the money on a commission basis, they said, adding that a mobile phone, Army uniform and accessories were seized from him.

