Delhi Minimum Temperature At 7 Degree Celsius As Biting Cold Continues

The biting cold and foggy conditions continued in the national capital today with a temperature of 7 degrees celsius recorded at the Safdarjung station.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also recorded the temperature at Palam as 9.7 degrees celsius by 8.30 am today.

As per IMD, the dense fog and cold day conditions over northwest India would be reduced for next 48 hours, however, a fresh spell of dense fog and cold wave is likely to commence over northwest India from December 31.

The senior scientist at IMD, RK Jenamani had previously said that fresh cold wave conditions shall prevail again from December 31 to January 1, 2023.

"Dense to very dense fog will continue to prevail in the belt. There will be an improvement on Dec 29 because of a western disturbance that will bring fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Leh and Himachal Pradesh. There will be drizzle in north Punjab on Dec 29," he had said.

From December 28 onwards there will be a significant improvement as the cold wave will go due to western disturbance, Mr Jenamani stated.

The national capital reeled under a cold wave and foggy conditions, disrupting everyday life. A layer of dense fog was observed in the national capital region, reducing visibility and transportation.

Passengers have been facing a lot of trouble as several trains were delayed due to foggy weather conditions, Railway officials said on Thursday.

According to railway officials, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express, Kalka- Howrah Netaji express, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express and Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express were running late by 1.30 hours.

While Barauni to New Delhi Special, Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express, Rajgir- New Delhi Shramjeevi express, and Pratapgarh-new Delhi Padmavat Express were running late by 1.45 hours.

The officials added that Raigarh- Nizamuddin express and Jabalpur Nizamuddin Express is late by 3.30 hours.

While Lucknow-New Delhi Express, Raxaul- Anand Vihar Sadbhavna Express, Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Express and Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Express is late by 1.15 hours, 2.45 hours, 2.30 hours, and 2 hours respectively.

Earlier on Christmas, several trains were also delayed due to low visibility, Northern Railways had said in a statement.

On Wednesday, as many as 100 flights were disrupted in Delhi alone as the city continues to reel under severe cold conditions with a thick layer of fog over it again.

Entire north India is currently witnessing a cold wave and dense foggy conditions due to which visibility dipped massively, according to the India Meteorological Department.

