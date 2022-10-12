Delhi Might Approach Germany For Building 'World-Class' Roads

The ambassador also expressed his desire to visit Delhi government schools.

Delhi government may consider taking the help of German experts in making roads in the national capital world-class, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

The statement came after the AAP leader met German ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann.

The two sides exchanged views on governance and opportunities for cooperation in the field of infrastructure development, waste management and energy, Mr Ackermann said.

"I had a great exchange with Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal and Deputy CM @msisodia on governance in Delhi, including the Delhi school system and opportunities for cooperation on infrastructure development, waste management and energy," Mr Ackermann tweeted.

A Delhi government in a statement said the German ambassador praised the chief minister for "evolutionary changes" brought in Delhi government's schools and hospitals.

"Makes me happy to see the transformation of government schools in Delhi, earlier the condition of government schools was very bad, but now they stand out throughout India. It was astonishing to see government schools become world-class in just four to five years," the statement quoted Mr Ackermann as saying.

The ambassador also expressed his desire to visit Delhi government schools. He offered German expertise to the Delhi government on various issues including pollution remediation, it said.

Mr Kejriwal told the German ambassador the Delhi government built state-of-the-art government school infrastructure, trained teachers and principals.

The Delhi government is spending 25 per cent of its budget on education.

"We want to make Delhi's roads world class and we can consider taking help of German experts on this," said the chief minister citing training of engineers.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia present in the meeting informed the Ambassador about various initiatives of the government in the field of education saying children are now being taught German and French in the schools.

