Delhi Metro Phase 4: National Capital To Get 44 New Stations By 2026

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) continues to expand its extensive network with the rapid development of its Phase 4 corridor. Already the country's longest metro system, with over 395 km of track (including the Noida Metro Aqua Line and Rapid Metro Gurugram) and 289 stations across 12 corridors, the DMRC is further solidifying its reach.

The Delhi Metro Phase 4 project is gradually taking shape, with metro services currently operational only on the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section. This 2.8 km stretch is part of the Magenta Line extension.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) aims to open 44 new metro stations by the end of the 2026-27 financial year as part of the Phase 4 priority corridor. A senior DMRC official told ET NOW confirmed, "The Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section is now operational, and the rest will be completed by 2026."

Delhi Metro Phase 4: Priority Corridors

The project consists of three key corridors:

Maujpur-Majlis Park (12.318 km, 8 stations)

Stations: Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Sonia Vihar, Soorghat, Jagatpur Village, Jharoda Majra, Burari.

Krishna Park Extension-Ramakrishna Ashram Marg (26.462 km, 21 stations)

Stations: Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Paschim Vihar West, Mangol Puri, West Enclave, Pushpanjali, Deepali Chowk, Pitampura, Prashant Vihar, North Pitampura, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Ashok Vihar, Derawal Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Pulbangash, Sadar Bazar, Nabi Karim, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg.

Delhi Aerocity-Tughlakabad (23.622 km, 15 stations)

Stations: Mahipal Pur, Vasant Kunj, Kishangarh, Chhatarpur, Chhatarpur Mandir, IGNOU, Neb Sarai, Saket G Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar-Tigri, Anand Mayee Marg Junction, Tughlakabad Railway Colony, Tughlakabad.

The expansion aims to enhance connectivity across Delhi, easing congestion and improving access to key areas.