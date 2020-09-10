Red, Green And Violet Lines Of Delhi Metro Resume Service

Delhi Metro Image: Services resume on the Red, Green and Violet Lines

Delhi Metro Update: Red, Green and Violet Lines of the Delhi Metro started functioning today as part of Unlock4. All routes of the Delhi Metro will be operational throughout the day from Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. Commuters must follow social distancing norms and masks are mandatory inside the coaches and stations. Delhi Metro authorities on Wednesday, resumed services on its longest route - the Blue Line - that connects Dwarka/Vaishali to Noida Electronic City. DMRC tweeted the details about the timings.

7 lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Thank you dear commuters for following the safety guidelines and helping us maintain good service. #MetroBackOnTrackpic.twitter.com/dN7lblOnrB — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 10, 2020

"It feels good to travel in Metro after almost six months. It will be better if service hours are extended," a commuter at the Inderlok Metro Station in Vaishali, told news agency ANI.

Delhi: Green Line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig Hoshiar Singh) of the #DelhiMetro is operational from today; Visuals from Inderlok metro station.



A commuter says,"It feels good to travel in metro after almost 6 months. It will be better if service hours are extended." pic.twitter.com/Ue3jiPnxeV — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

The Red Line is from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal in Ghaziabad. The Green Line is from Kirti Nagar and Inderlok to Brig. Hoshiar Singh station and the Violet Line is from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh station. Trains on all these routes will run in two batches, from 7-11 am and 4-8 pm.

Delhi: Red Line (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal) of the #DelhiMetro is operational from today; Visuals from Kashmere Gate metro station pic.twitter.com/esKTCo3Xtd — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumes services on red, green and violet lines; visuals from Raja Nahar Singh metro station in Ballabhgarh, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/fordWdOlA5 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

The Delhi Metro services were suspended for over five months due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown. The Metro opened its doors to commuters on Monday with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line. The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, after which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

As part of stage one, the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted hours. On Wednesday, trains started running on the Blue and Pink Lines.

The list of gates which will remain open for entry of passengers at each station along with the updates are available on Delhi Metro's official website, www.delhimetrorail.com. The DMRC has appealed to people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed.

(Inputs from ANI & PTI)