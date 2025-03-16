Advertisement
Delhi Man Dies After Accidentally Shooting Self During Fight With Father

The man was identified as Sachin Kumar, police said, adding that his father works as a security guard in a private organisation.

Read Time: 1 min
Delhi Man Dies After Accidentally Shooting Self During Fight With Father
Further investigation is underway, police said. (Representational)
New Delhi:

A 21-year-old man died after accidentally shooting himself in the chest during a struggle with his father in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, an official said on Sunday.

The man was identified as Sachin Kumar, police said, adding that his father works as a security guard in a private organisation.

After returning home on Thursday night, Sachin Kumar engaged in a heated argument with his family, police said.

In a fit of rage, he grabbed his father's licensed double-barreled gun and threatened to take his own life, they added.

As his father attempted to wrest the firearm from him, the gun accidentally discharged a bullet, hitting Sachin in the chest.

He was immediately taken to GTB Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

"We have seized the weapon and launched further investigation into the matter," said the officer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

