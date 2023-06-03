Delhi Man Attacks Woman With Knife For Denying Love Proposal, Later Dies By Suicide

The woman was admitted to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

A 24-year-old man allegedly attempted to slit a 19-year-old woman's throat for denying his love proposal and later hung himself at his house at sector 24, Rohini under the Begumpur police station area of the national capital, said police on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased youth identified as Amit, a resident of Rohini sector 25, and the victim woman used to work in the same event management company.

On Friday, at around 3 pm, Amit attacked the woman with a knife and tried to slit her throat but other staff members present in the office rescued her, as per the police.

Following the injuries, the woman was admitted to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment. However, the youth locked himself in a room after attempting to slit the woman's throat and ended his life by hanging himself, said police further.

Following the incident police and forensic team reached the spot and started an investigation and evidence collection.

The dead body of Amit has been sifted to BSA hospital mortuary and further investigation are being done to ascertain the exact reason behind the extreme step from the youth, said a police official.