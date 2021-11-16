'Delhi, Lucknow Were Dominated By Dynasts For Years': PM Modi

The previous governments did not pay attention to holistic development of UP, said PM Modi

Slamming the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that both Delhi and Lucknow were dominated by dynasts for years and the partnership of family members kept crushing the aspirations of people of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a gathering in Sultanpur after inaugurating Purvanchal Expressway, PM Modi said: "In Uttar Pradesh, we have seen a long period of governments who showed dreams of industrialization without worrying about connectivity. As a result, many factories located here were shut due to the lack of infrastructure. It was also unfortunate that both Delhi and Lucknow were dominated by the dynasts . For years and years, this partnership of family members kept crushing the aspirations of Uttar Pradesh."

"The people of Uttar Pradesh were treated unfairly by the then government. Discrimination was done in development just to serve the interest of their family. The people of Utter Pradesh removed those governments from the path of development of the state forever and ever. Who can forget the power cuts, the law and order condition and the condition of medical facilities in Uttar Pradesh earlier? For previous chief ministers, development was limited to where they had their homes," he said.

Prime Minister pointed out that for the all-round development of the country, the balanced development of the country is equally important. Some areas marching ahead in the race of development and some areas lagging decades behind is not right for any country.

"The previous governments did not pay attention to all-round and holistic development of Uttar Pradesh. One region of the state and its people were given away to mafia and poverty. I am happy that today this region is writing a new chapter of development," he said

Taking a jibe at the Opposition leaders, Prime Minister said, "When double engine government gets such double benefits, I see some people losing their cool. It is very natural for them to speak like this. Those who fail in their time, are not even able to see the success of Yogi ji."

"But I am pained that the then Uttar Pradesh government did not cooperate. They were also scared of upsetting their vote banks by standing beside me in public. I used to come as an MP, they used to disappear after receiving me at the airport. They were ashamed as they had nothing to show as work," he added.

Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)