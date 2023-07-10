Delhi Lt Governor Calls On Home Minister Amit Shah Over Rain Situation In City

The LG's office confirmed the meeting but refused to provide further details.

Amid large-scale waterlogging and traffic issues due to heavy rain in the city, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, official sources said.

Mr Shah talked to Mr Saxena on Sunday over the issue of waterlogging and the consequent traffic mess in the city, the sources said.

The torrential rain on Saturday and Sunday led to massive waterlogging on the roads of Delhi as well as in commercial and residential areas, leading to traffic snarls.

Delhi is scheduled to host several G20 events, including the summit meeting, in September when Monsoon will still be active in the city.

