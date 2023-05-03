Delhi Liquor Policy: How Can Someone Be Charged By Mistake, Asks Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leader Sanjay Singh's name has been mentioned in the chargesheet on May 2. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed attempts were being made to defame the "most honest party of the country", as he wondered how someone's name can be included in a chargesheet by mistake.

His comments came after AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh's letter to the Union finance ministry secretary seeking sanction to prosecute Enforcement Department (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Assistant Director Jogender Singh in connection with allegations made against him in the Delhi excise policy case.

ED sources said that the name of the AAP leader appears four times in the agency's charge sheet out of which one reference is wrong and was typed inadvertently.

They said the agency moved a petition before the designated special PMLA court on April 20 to rectify the anomaly in the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) after the "typographical/clerical" error came to notice.

An ED counsel wrote to Sanjay Singh's lawyer on April 29 saying "instead of Rahul Singh, Sanjay Singh was inadvertently mentioned at only one reference".

"The application for correction is much prior to the date of the present notice (Sanjay Singh's notice to the ED on April 22), which demonstrates the bona fide of the agency," the ED counsel said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Arvind Kejriwal said: "Can someone's name be included in a chargesheet by mistake? It is clear from this that the whole case is fake. Prime Minister is doing this just to defame the most honest party of the country and to stop the fastest growing party as part of dirty politics. It is unbecoming of them."

The Aam Aadmi Party also claimed that the mention of Mr Singh's name in the ED charge sheet was a "deliberate attempt" to defame the party and its leaders, including Mr Kejriwal.

