Hire Ex-Agniveers To Overcome Fire Service Staff Shortage: Delhi Lt Governor

Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday suggested exploring the induction of former Agniveers to meet the staff crunch faced by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), during a DDMA meeting held days after the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy that claimed 22 lives.

Sandhu chaired the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting, which was attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Home Minister Ashish Sood, and PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and top police and administrative officers of the Delhi government.

The meeting discussed strengthening DFS and citizen oversight as well as filling vacancies.

The LG suggested engaging ex-Agniveers (army personnel retired after four years of service) to fill the existing operational vacancies and quickly resolve the workforce shortage faced by the fire department, Lok Niwas officials said.

In a post on X, Sandhu said that he suggested exploring the engagement of ex-Agniveers (retired army personnel) to address existing vacancies and strengthen the fire department's workforce.

The meeting accepted the suggestion of Home Minister Sood to enforce Section 32 of the Delhi Fire Services Act, 2007, which provides for applying fire prevention and fire safety measures to all multi-story buildings in the capital, irrespective of whether they require a fire safety certificate or not, as per the provisions of the Act.

Currently, high rises of 15 metres and above require a Fire safety no objection certificate from the DFS.

Reviewing the status of the ongoing enforcement drive against illegal and vulnerable structures and misuse of licenses, the LG made it clear that while safety rules must be followed, enforcement should never become an excuse for the harassment of ordinary residents, officials said.

The chief minister underlined, and the LG reiterated, that all government agencies and authorities must work seamlessly as one team to deliver results, noting that Delhi is the national capital and there is no room for excuses or underutilised administrative powers.

The LG insisted that ongoing drives against illegal buildings and license misuse must be handled carefully, ensuring ordinary citizens are not subjected to harassment.

He expressed displeasure that the fire department had not issued even a single notice and directed the principal director of DFS to immediately take necessary action and inform the authorities.

The Delhi government has launched a campaign against unauthorised construction following the recent collapse of a building in Saidulajab area that claimed six lives and the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy.

Sandhu warned that any negligence, lack of diligence, or failure to perform will directly impact an officer's Annual Confidential Report (ACR) grading.

He also suggested that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should invite citizens to upload photos of ongoing illegal constructions directly onto its public 311 app and portal for restraining unauthorised constructions in the city.

The meeting reviewed plans to systematically increase the number of fire stations across Delhi to improve emergency response times, officials added.

The LG also emphasised that while Delhi's disaster vulnerabilities present significant challenges, they also offer an opportunity to strengthen preparedness, build resilience, and improve response systems.

At the same time, enforcement actions must not become a cause of harassment for ordinary residents, Sandhu said and directed the teams of officers constituted last week to submit their Action Taken Reports (ATRs) in a timely manner.

The meeting also reviewed heat-related disaster management measures and the status of monsoon preparedness.

LG Sandhu also called for extra caution, strict implementation, and a zero-tolerance approach towards flooding during the forthcoming rainy season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)