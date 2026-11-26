The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the petitions filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Yadav challenging a trial court order directing the framing of criminal charges against them in the alleged IRCTC hotel scam case.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected the pleas and upheld the trial court's order framing charges against the accused.

The petitions were filed by Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav against the October 13, 2025, order passed by Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts, which directed the framing of charges against them for offences relating to corruption, criminal conspiracy and cheating.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the criminal revision petitions and applications seeking a stay on the trial court proceedings.

In their respective pleas, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members had questioned the legality and correctness of the trial court's decision, arguing that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case warranting the framing of charges against them.

Rabri Devi had contended that the trial court had erroneously framed charges against her on the basis of presumptions without properly appreciating the material on record.

Tejashwi Yadav had also challenged the findings of the trial court, arguing that there was insufficient material to proceed against him.

During an earlier hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Lalu Prasad Yadav, had argued that the charge sheet was filed before the grant of sanction for prosecution. He had also contended that the alleged transactions had been carried out in accordance with government policy and could not be treated as offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The alleged scam relates to the period between 2004 and 2009, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister. According to the prosecution, two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels were leased out in violation of prescribed norms during his tenure. One of the hotels was allotted to Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Gupta, a close associate of the RJD chief and a Rajya Sabha MP at the time. The CBI has claimed that the alleged irregularities in the hotel allotment process were linked to the transfer of around three acres of prime land to a company associated with Lalu Prasad Yadav's family through a benami arrangement.

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