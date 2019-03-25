Delhi High Court Refuses To Grant Interim Relief To Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra has challenged a money laundering case brought against him.

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant any interim relief to Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Vadra has challenged a money laundering case brought against him.

A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Vinod Goel asked the Centre and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file response on Mr Vadra and his close associate Manoj Arora's plea challenging certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court has also asked Mr Vadra to file an affidavit explaining maintainability of his plea and listed the matter for further hearing on May 2.

The trial court which on March 19 extended Mr Vadra's interim protection from arrest till March 25, will hear his anticipatory bail plea post lunch.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned him in the case several times. The agency has also requested the trial court to dismiss his anticipatory bail as it may require his custodial interrogation in the case.

The case relates to ownership of 1.9 million pounds overseas assets by Mr Vadra. It pertains to undisclosed foreign assets and entities to evade tax.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.