Delhi High Court Permits Ashneer Grover, Wife To Travel To Doha And UK

Delhi police's EOW is investigating a case related to alleged fraud of Rs. 81 crores.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted permission to former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover to travel to Doha and the United Kingdom.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW). They had already challenged the LOC.

Justice Sanjeev Narula allowed the couple to travel abroad after considering their plea.

Justice Narula granted them permission to travel abroad after considering the submissions of the parties.

Grovers sought permission to travel to the United Kingdom from September 28 to October 7. The to Doha from October 17 to 20. He is scheduled to speak at the UK and Doha.

The plea was opposed by the advocate Rishikesh kumar, SPP for Delhi police.

They were earlier granted to travel to the USA.

Delhi police's EOW is investigating a case related to alleged fraud of Rs. 81 crores.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)