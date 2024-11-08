'Can't Be Left Unpunished': Delhi High Court Jails Lawyer For Remarks Against Judges

The court also imposed Rs 2,000 fine on the lawyer

The Delhi High Court has held a lawyer guilty of criminal contempt, sentencing him to four months' imprisonment for "scandalising and lowering the dignity" of courts through his remarks against judges. A bench of Justices Pratibha M Singh and Amit Sharma held the lawyer guilty of using "deplorable and derogatory language" which was "clearly contemptuous" against judicial officers, high court judges and the court.

"The contemnor has no respect for the courts as also the entire judicial system itself... He has not expressed any apology and his entire conduct is merely an attempt to scandalise and malign the courts. Such conduct on behalf of the contemnor, especially, someone who is qualified as an advocate cannot be left unpunished," the court said.

The bench noted neither an apology nor any remorse was expressed by the lawyer for his conduct.

"Considering the aforesaid, filing of 30 to 40 complaints against judicial officers, police officers as also the judges of this court by the contemnor clearly shows that his intention is to scandalise the court, as also lower the dignity and authority of the court," the bench said.

Refusing to suspend the sentence, the bench outlined the "vilification campaign" run by the contemnor against courts in general and several judges in particular besides the "brazen nature" of his submissions in the contempt petition.

In May, a single judge had initiated suo moto criminal contempt case against the lawyer after he passed personal remarks at judges and posted contemptuous comments in the chat box during the virtual proceedings.

The division bench held his comments in the chat box were aimed at settling scores with his family and engage with them in frivolous proceedings. The lawyer was observed to have therefore made the scandalous allegations against the judicial officers, judges of the high court and police officers.

Neither can his derogatory language be condoned, nor his conduct go unpunished, it added.

Apart from the four-month imprisonment, the court imposed Rs 2,000 fine on the lawyer and directed the police to take him into custody and send him to jail.

