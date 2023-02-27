"Agnipath Scheme In National Interest": Delhi High Court Rejects Petitions

A batch of petitions challenging the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces were today dismissed by the Delhi High Court. The court said that the scheme was made in national interest and to ensure that the armed forces are better equipped.

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled in June last year, lays out rules for the recruitment of youths in the armed forces.

Those between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age are eligible to apply in the scheme, and would be inducted for a four-year tenure. The scheme allows 25 per cent of them to be granted regular service subsequently. After the scheme was unveiled, protests erupted in several states against the scheme.

Hearing a batch of petition challenging the scheme, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad today said, "The scheme is made in the national interest and to ensure that armed forces are better equipped."

While passing the judgment, the bench also said there was no reason to interfere with the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

The court also dismissed petitions relating to recruitment process for the armed forces under certain previous advertisements while clarifying that such candidates do not have a right to seek recruitment. The court had reserved its verdict on the batch of pleas on December 15 last year.