Court Adjourns Hearing On Probe Agency's Plea Against Robert Vadra's Anticipatory Bail

Robert Vadra is facing money laundering charges (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned till January 14 the hearing on a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to businessman Robert Vadra and his close aide Manoj Arora in connection with an alleged money-laundering case.

The matter was adjourned after Robert Vadra's legal team sought more time citing the absence of senior lawyer KTS Tulsi.

The trial court had, on April 1, granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra and Manoj Arora and directed them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh each and surety of the same amount to avail the bail.

Later, seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail, advocate DP Singh, representing the ED, stated that the trial court had "not considered certain facts".

The Enforcement Directorate said that Robert Vadra remained "evasive and non-cooperative" during the interrogation and had a "money chain that directly links to him".

The probe agency contended that the anticipatory bail granted to both interfered with the investigation.

The case relates to alleged money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.