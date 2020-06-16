Delhi Health Minister Admitted To Hospital, Coronavirus Test Today

New Delhi:
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to the national capital's Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital due to high fever and breathing trouble. He will be tested for coronavirus today.
In a tweet this morning, the 55-year-old AAP leader wrote: "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated (sic)".
Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated— Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) June 16, 2020
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com