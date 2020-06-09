Arvind Kejriwal Does Not Have Coronavirus, Tests Negative

Arvind Kejriwal has isolated himself at his government bungalow in Delhi (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday, a day after he went into self-isolation at home after a bout of fever and throat pain, his party said.

Aam Aadmi Party sources earlier in the day had said that the Delhi Chief Minister was feeling slightly better.

Mr Kejriwal, 51, had been unwell since Sunday afternoon and hasn't met anyone since then. He has isolated himself at his government bungalow in Delhi.

"He is running a fever and has a sore throat, which happen to be Covid symptoms. So doctors have advised him to take a test tomorrow," AAP MLA Raghav Chadha told NDTV on Monday.

There was greater concern because Mr Kejriwal is diabetic, Mr Chadha said.

The Chief Minister on Sunday morning met with members of his cabinet and senior officials. Later, he addressed a brief digital press conference to announce a new policy of reserving hospital beds for residents of Delhi, which was later cancelled by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Delhi has seen a spurt in COVID-19 cases and over 1,000 new cases daily for the past few days. Health Minister Satyendra Jain says there could be over 50,000 virus cases in 10 days.