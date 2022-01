There will be no lockdown in Delhi, where the positivity rate is at 25 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

Delhi is likely to report about 22,000 new cases today, Mr Kejriwal said.

"Don't worry, we will not impose a lockdown," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

"At the DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Agency) meet we requested central government officials to cover the entire NCR for restrictions. They assured us on the same," he added.