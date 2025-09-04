Delhi, Haryana Chief Ministers Hold Talks As Drain Breach Floods Villages

A breach in the Mungeshpur drain near Bahadurgarh in Haryana's Jhajjar district has flooded parts of the Delhi–Haryana border, forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people and triggering overnight repair and relief efforts.

The breach, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon near the Najafgarh–Bahadurgarh stretch, sent water gushing into Delhi-side villages like Jharoda and nearby unauthorised colonies. Residents said water entered homes within hours, leaving many scrambling to move belongings to safer ground.

Emergency Response Through the Night

Delhi government officials confirmed that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spoke to her Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini around midnight to coordinate an urgent response. Soon after, joint teams from both states began repair work at the breach site.

District Magistrate of South-West Delhi, Mekala Chaitanya Prasad, reached the spot and stayed through the night, monitoring operations until 4:30 a.m. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also deployed to assist with evacuations and flood control.

Evacuations and Relief Measures

On the Chief Minister's instructions, Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal oversaw the evacuation of around 2,000 residents from the affected belt. DTC buses transported families to relief camps set up at Baba Haridas Temple and the MCD school in Jharoda, where food, water, and basic supplies were made available.

Local representatives, including MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and MLA Neelam Pehlwan, remained in touch with officials and visited the flood-hit areas to track developments.

Joint Operations at Breach Site

By Wednesday morning, repair work continued at the site with Delhi and Haryana engineers working together to plug the breach. NDRF teams stayed on the ground to support efforts and maintain safety in low-lying areas.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said work was progressing "on a war footing" and assured that all affected residents would receive immediate assistance. She expressed confidence that the situation would normalise soon.

Situation Under Watch

Officials said water levels remain high in some pockets, and monitoring will continue until the breach is fully repaired. Both state governments have confirmed that joint operations will remain in place until the flow of the drain is stabilised.