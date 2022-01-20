Delhi Government To Deploy 1500 E-Buses Under Delhi Transport Corporation

Delhi will procure 2000 electric buses in coming years, Arvind Kejriwal recently said (File)

The Delhi government will soon deploy 1,500 electric buses under the Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) as it aims at 100 per cent electrification of public transport fleet, minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Central government agency Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) launched the biggest ever tender worth about Rs 5,500 crore to procure as many as 5,580 electric buses including 130 double-decker ones.

“Under Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal's vision, we're committed to achieve 100% electrification of buses. #DTC will soon be deploying 1500 #ebuses as part of #TheGrandChallenge. @ConvergenceCESL has announced RFP today. Delhi will be the 1st state to adopt #ebuses at such scale,” Mr Gahlot tweeted.

Through the 'Grand Challenge', CESL aims to deploy 5,450 single-decker buses and 130 double-decker ones in five metros The first lot of e-buses are expected to hit the roads by July this year, said a statement.

The CESL intends to enhance its support to state governments in achieving their electric mobility targets as well as further build an infrastructure for electric mobility in the country, it said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday flagged off first e-bus of DTC being procured separately, and added that 300 more such buses will join the city's public transport system by April.

The Chief Minister had also said that 2000 electric buses will be procured by the government in coming years.

