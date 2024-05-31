Facing Water Crisis Amid Heatwave, Delhi Government Goes To Supreme Court

Delhi government has requested the Supreme Court for additional water supply from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh for a month amid a severe shortage in the national capital.

In its petition, Delhi said that the need for water has increased in the national capital amid sweltering heat.

"Delhi's need for water has increased in the scorching heat. It is everyone's responsibility to fulfill the needs of the country's capital," the petition said.

Several areas in Delhi including Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp area and the Geeta colony area among those facing acute water shortages. In the blazing heat, people wait in long queues, hoping to fill at least one bucket, as tankers come and go without adequately serving the large populations in the colonies.

The water crisis in Delhi comes at a time when maximum temperature in the national capital is inching close to the 50 degrees Celsius mark. The minimum temperature is nearly 30 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees above normal.

The weather office said heatwave conditions in the national capital will persist for the next few days and advised people to minimise exposure to heat and stay hydrated.

The AAP-led Delhi government on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on wastage of water and formed 200 teams to enforce the penalty.